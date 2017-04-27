BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts qtrly basic EPS $0.02
* Eldorado Resorts reports first quarter net revenue of $200.9 million, operating income of $14.1 million and adjusted ebitda of $33.4 million
April 28 Indofood Agri Resources Ltd-
* Qtrly revenue up 40% yoy and attributable profit up 80% yoy
* 1Q17 attributable profit grew 80% to rp171 billion
* Group reported consolidated revenue of rp4.4 trillion (s$465 million) in 1q17, increasing 40% yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has applied for a patent to compete with Amazon.com Inc's wifi-connected, one-button ordering device, Amazon Dash, according to data provider CB Insights.