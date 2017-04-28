BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts qtrly basic EPS $0.02
* Eldorado Resorts reports first quarter net revenue of $200.9 million, operating income of $14.1 million and adjusted ebitda of $33.4 million
April 28 Indonesia's Pt Indofood Sukses Makmur
* Q1 net profit 1.20 trln rupiah versus 1.09 trln rupiah a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eveline Danubrata)
May 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has applied for a patent to compete with Amazon.com Inc's wifi-connected, one-button ordering device, Amazon Dash, according to data provider CB Insights.