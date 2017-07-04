BRIEF-Muyuan Foods to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6.91 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
July 4 Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources Tbk said in a prospectus published on the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper on Tuesday:
* Gets approval from financial regulator for $2.6 billion debt restructuring Further company coverage: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6.91 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 4 Embattled China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd is planning to carve up shares in the company among its creditor banks and existing shareholders as part of restructuring plans as it struggles to pay back billions of dollars of debt.