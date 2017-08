April 17 (Reuters) - Indorama Ventures Pcl:

* Indirect unit Indorama Netherlands signed definitive share purchase agreement on April 12th 2017, with Glanzstoff Industries

* Deal to acquire a 100% stake in Glanzstoff Industries GMBH's tire cord business, Glanzstoff Group

* Transaction is expected to be completed within the second quarter 2017