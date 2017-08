May 11 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA:

* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES 638 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 628 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 11.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* ORDER PORTFOLIO 3.38 BILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH VERSUS 3.36 BILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH 2016

* SAYS 2017 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED FOR REVENUE, EBIT MARGIN AND FCF PRE-WORKING CAPITAL, PRE-TECNOCOM