6 months ago
BRIEF-Indus Holding FY 2016 EBIT up 6 pct at 145 million euros
February 22, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Indus Holding FY 2016 EBIT up 6 pct at 145 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indus Holding AG:

* FY sales revenues totalled approx. 1,444 million euros ($1.52 billion)(2015: 1,388.9 million euros), while operating result amounted to approx. 145 million euros (2015: 136.3 million euros)

* FY EBIT up 6 pct to approx. 145 million euros

* FY earnings after taxes will total roughly 80 million euros (earnings after taxes 2015: 68.3 million euros)

* Projects continued growth for group also in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

