BRIEF-Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group issues 650 mln yuan mid-term bills
July 11 Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group Co Ltd :
July 11 IndusInd Bank Ltd
* Says Q1 NIM stable at 4.00 percent Source text: (Press release IndusInd Bank Q1 Net Profit up by 26 % to Rs. 836.55 crores, NIM stable at 4.00% Total business crosses Rs. 2,50,000 crores) Further company coverage:
July 11 Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group Co Ltd :
* For TABLE on central bankers' voting (Adds analyst comment, crown weaker)