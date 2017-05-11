FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Q1 earnings per share c$1.03
May 11, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Q1 earnings per share c$1.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc

* Industrial alliance reports first quarter results - strong business growth topped by rebound in mutual fund sales

* Q1 core earnings per share c$1.07

* Q1 earnings per share c$1.03

* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 earnings per share c$1.00 to c$1.10

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - qtrly premiums and deposits of $2.8 billion, up 42 percent

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - sees fy earnings per common share of $4.65 to $5.05

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - sees fy dividend payout ratio range of 25% to 35% with target being mid-point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

