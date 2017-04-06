BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to sell entire 70 pct stake in Shaanxi-based real estate firm
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
April 6 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd
* Received China Banking Regulatory Commission's approval in relation to qualification of Shen Si as independent non-exec director Source text ( bit.ly/2nGEgZY ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, weighed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) after it reported less-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.