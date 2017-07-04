Australia shares rally after Dow hits record; NZ edges up
July 4 Australian shares jumped on Tuesday in a broad-based rally driven by financials, after the Dow hit an intraday record high overnight, with a rise in oil prices boosting sentiment.
July 4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2343 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aKBNK5
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 4 Embattled China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd is planning to carve up shares in the company among its creditor banks and existing shareholders as part of restructuring plans as it struggles to pay back billions of dollars of debt.