BRIEF-Industrial Services of America says entered into amended credit facility With Midcap Business Credit

March 31 (Reuters) - Industrial Services Of America Inc

* Industrial Services of America Inc announces 2016 operating results, conclusion of strategic review process and amended credit facility

* Industrial Services of America Inc says on March 31, 2017, company entered into an amended credit facility With Midcap Business Credit LLC

* Industrial Services Of America - board accepted special committee's recommendation to focus on returning core recycling business to profitability

* Industrial Services of America Inc says amendedment extends maturity date of company's line of credit until February 28, 2020

* Industrial Services of America Inc - "also remain alert for possible strategic partnerships, joint ventures and mergers/acquisitions"

* Industrial Services of America Inc says amendedment also increased line of credit from $6.0 million to $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: