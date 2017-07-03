BRIEF-TCL's unit brings in Tencent as strategic investor
* Says its unit Shenzhen Leynew Technology Co Ltd to bring in Tencent's unit Tencent Cyber (Shenzhen) Company Limited as strategic investor
July 3 Inesa Intelligent Tech Inc
* Says it gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition, share trade to resume on July 4
* Announces arrangement in respect of capital increase of a subsidiary by company and Tencent Digital