BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
March 24 Inesa Intelligent Tech Inc
* Says it plans to acquire assets including cloud service and software technology service
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mXBuzf
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm