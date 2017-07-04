BRIEF-Sprintex appoints Tyrone Jones as CEO
* Announces appointment of Tyrone Jones as chief executive officer
July 4 INEST Inc
* Says it will issue 4.6 million new shares, at the price of 76 yen per share, or 350 million yen in total, through private placement
* Payment period from July 20 to July 26
* Proceeds will be used to develop, maintain and repair system
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ADcCik
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SCANDIC EXPANDING IN GERMANY - TAKING OVER CENTRAL HOTEL IN FRANKFURT