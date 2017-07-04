July 4 INEST Inc

* Says it will issue 4.6 million new shares, at the price of 76 yen per share, or 350 million yen in total, through private placement

* Payment period from July 20 to July 26

* Proceeds will be used to develop, maintain and repair system

Source text in Japanese:

