April 21 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG:

* $88.5 million sales in the first quarter of 2017; plus 27.0 percent compared to the previous year

* Q1 operating income $17.8 million; more than doubled (+ 112 percent); marge increased to 20.1 percent

* Unchanged guidance 2017: sales above $320 million; operating profit margin 17 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)