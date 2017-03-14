BRIEF-Inficon Holding Q4 operating income up at USD 18.2 mln

March 14 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG:

* Q4 2016: sales of $86.2 million are 21.3 pct over prior year and 10.2 pct over Q3 2016;

* Q4 2016: operating income of $18.2 million or 21.1 pct of sales (Q4 2015: $11.1 million; 15.6 pct)

* FY net result of $40.3 million or 13.0 pct of sales ($30.1 million; 10.8 pct)

* Directors proposes to annual general meeting scheduled for april 11, 2017 to distribute for fiscal 2016 16.00 Swiss francs ($15.89) per share

* Outlook 2017: sales over $320 million and operating income margin of over 17 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0070 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)