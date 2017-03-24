BRIEF-Goldpac Group recommended payment of a special dividend
* Board recommended payment of a special dividend of hk6.0 cents (equivalent to approximately rmb5.3 cents) per ordinary share
March 24 Infineon
* Says inventory levels rather healthy at the moment
* Infineon says current pick-up in orders come from short-term orders Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Says it, KGI Bank, Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd and Heilan Home Co Ltd plan to set up consumer finance firm with registered capital at 600 million yuan ($87.06 million)