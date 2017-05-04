FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Infinity Property And Casualty Qtrly net earnings per share $0.96
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Infinity Property And Casualty Qtrly net earnings per share $0.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Infinity Property And Casualty Corp

* Infinity property and casualty corporation reports results for the first quarter of 2017 and announces chairman, president and chief executive officer retirement and appointment

* Qtrly net earnings per diluted share $0.96

* Co's ceo gober plans to retire during q1 of 2018.

* Glen godwin to succeed mr. Gober as company's ceo effective august 1, 2017.

* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly operating earnings per diluted share $0.93

* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly revenues $377.8 million versus $370.2 million

* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly gross written premium $370.7 million versus $376.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.