BRIEF-Infinity Property And Casualty Qtrly net earnings per share $0.96

May 4 (Reuters) - Infinity Property And Casualty Corp

* Infinity property and casualty corporation reports results for the first quarter of 2017 and announces chairman, president and chief executive officer retirement and appointment

* Qtrly net earnings per diluted share $0.96

* Co's ceo gober plans to retire during q1 of 2018.

* Glen godwin to succeed mr. Gober as company's ceo effective august 1, 2017.

* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly operating earnings per diluted share $0.93

* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly revenues $377.8 million versus $370.2 million

* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly gross written premium $370.7 million versus $376.0 million