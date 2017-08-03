BRIEF-Infinity Q2 loss per share $0.34

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Infinity provides company update and reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects net loss for 2017 to range from $40 million to $50 million​

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals- ‍expects existing cash,cash equivalents at june 30, 2017, will be adequate to satisfy company's capital needs into q1 of 2019​