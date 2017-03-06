FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Informa posts FY revenue of 1.35 billion stg
March 6, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Informa posts FY revenue of 1.35 billion stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Informa Plc

* FY revenue 1.35 billion stg versus 1.21 billion stg year ago

* FY statutory profit before tax 178.3 million stg versus 219.7 million stg year ago

* FY adjusted diluted EPS rose 6.6 percent to 42.1 pence

* Final dividend 13.04 pence per share

* Total dividend 19.3 pence per share

* Targeting £14m of net annualised synergies in 2018 and expect to realise at least half of this figure in 2017

* Says strategy is to expand internationally

* Says macro and geo-political environment remains uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

