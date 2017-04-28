BRIEF-Dell Inc says Salesforce expands relationship with Dell
* Salesforce expands relationship with Dell, signs multi-year commitment to use Dell EMC Infrastructure and Dell laptops
April 28 Information Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary TERRA Corp.Ltd.
* Merger effective date on July 1
* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fpD9Oz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Salesforce expands relationship with Dell, signs multi-year commitment to use Dell EMC Infrastructure and Dell laptops
* Acquisition reinforces co's organic growth reported in 2016 and positive outlook seen at start of 2017