FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Information Services Group Q4 loss per share $0.22
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
March 9, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Information Services Group Q4 loss per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Information Services Group Inc

* Information Services Group announces fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, progress on Alsbridge integration

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 25 to 34 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue rose 1 percent to $54.3 million versus $53.9 million

* Information Services Group Inc - sees FY 2017 adjusted ebitda growth of approximately 68-83 percent ($33.5 million-$36.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.