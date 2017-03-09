BRIEF-Information Services Group Q4 loss per share $0.22

March 8 (Reuters) - Information Services Group Inc

* Information Services Group announces fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, progress on Alsbridge integration

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 25 to 34 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue rose 1 percent to $54.3 million versus $53.9 million

* Information Services Group Inc - sees FY 2017 adjusted ebitda growth of approximately 68-83 percent ($33.5 million-$36.5 million)