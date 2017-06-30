June 30 Infosys Ltd

* Announces divestment in Cloudyn Software Ltd

* Signed on June 29, 2017, agreement for divestment of entire investment in Cloudyn for total consideration of about $4.4 million

* Divestment is due to Microsoft signing a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Cloudyn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)