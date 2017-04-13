FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Infosys Ltd gross client additions 71 in March-qtr
April 13, 2017 / 3:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd gross client additions 71 in March-qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* March quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 13.5 percent versus 12.6 percent year ago

* March quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 17.1 percent versus 17.3 percent year ago

* Says gross client additions of 71 in March quarter

* Says "unanticipated execution challenges and distractions in a seasonally soft quarter affected our overall performance"

* Says "utilization during Q4 reached 82% which is the highest in Q4 over the past several years"

* Continued to see many positive signs of strategy execution; software-led offerings continued to show strong momentum and client success Source text: bit.ly/2oupjxB Further company coverage:

