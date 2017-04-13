FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Infosys March-qtr consol profit up 0.2 pct
April 13, 2017 / 3:45 AM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd

* March quarter profit 35.62 billion rupees

* Recommended a final dividend of INR 14.75 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017

* Says appointed Ravi Venkatesan, independent director as the co-chairman of the board

* Says board reviewed and approved a revised capital allocation policy of the company

* Says board has identified an amount of up to 130 billion rupees to be paid out to shareholders during financial year 2018

* Effective from FY 2018, co expects to payout up to 70% of free cash flow of corresponding fy in such manner as may be decided by board

* March quarter consol profit 36.03 billion rupees

* March quarter consol revenue from operations 171.20 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 35.67 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 35.97 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenues from operations was 165.50 billion rupees

* Says FY 18 revenue guidance at 6.5%-8.5% in constant currency. FY 18 operating margin guidance at 23%-25%

* FY 18 operating margin guidance at 23%-25%

* Says net employee addition 601 in March quarter Source text: bit.ly/2oupjxB Further company coverage:

