BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 23 Infosys Ltd:
* Conclusion of independent investigation into allegations made by anonymous whistleblower
* Says audit committee approved a comprehensive investigation into the anonymous complaints
* Gibson Dunn & Control Risks completed detailed independent investigation and did not find any evidence whatsoever of wrongdoing
* No evidence supporting whistleblower’s allegations regarding acquisitions was found
* No evidence found on inappropriate contracting
* No evidence found that mergers and acquisitions team failed to obtain appropriate approvals
* Found no evidence that ceo received excessive variable compensation or incurred unreasonable expenses for security, travel and the palo alto office Source text: bit.ly/2rY1RMR Further company coverage:
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace