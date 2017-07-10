BRIEF-Partech Ventures closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros
July 10 Partech Ventures: * Closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros * Fund to invest in European and U.S. tech start-ups
July 10 Infotmic Co Ltd :
* Says controlling shareholder's 211.7 million shares in the company have been frozen in order by Shanghai intermediate people's court, until July 5, 2019
* Engaged Rothschild to secure funding for new stadium. Many proposals came forward including bank debt and equity investment