FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
BRIEF-Infrareit announces agreements for simultaneous rate case dismissal and the exchange of retail distribution assets for transmission assets from Oncor
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
THE FUTURE OF MONEY
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Israel cites immunity for guard in Jordan embassy shooting
Israel
Israel cites immunity for guard in Jordan embassy shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 12:53 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Infrareit announces agreements for simultaneous rate case dismissal and the exchange of retail distribution assets for transmission assets from Oncor

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Infrareit Inc

* Infrareit announces agreements for simultaneous rate case dismissal and the exchange of retail distribution assets for transmission assets from Oncor

* Infrareit Inc - ‍upon transaction close, SDTS and Sharyland's rate case will be dismissed​

* infrareit - ‍upon deal close, transmission capital expenditures for co expected to be in range of $185 million to $315 million for period of 2017 through 2019​

* Infrareit Inc - Sharyland and SDTS will be required to file a new rate case in calendar year 2020 with a test year ending December 31, 2019

* infrareit - ‍SDTS signed agreement with Oncor electric delivery to exchange SDTS's retail distribution assets for group of some Oncor's transmission assets

* Infrareit Inc says expects to maintain company's current quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share annualized through 2017

* Infrareit - Sharyland has agreed to provide reduction in delivery rates for residential customers until closing of transaction or final rate case resolution

* Infrareit Inc - interim rate reduction is expected to decrease Sharyland's distribution revenue requirement by approximately $3 million

* infrareit - ‍SDTS to exchange about $400 million of distribution assets for about $380 million of some transmission assets & about $20 million in cash from Oncor​

* Infrareit - upon closing, SDTS will continue to own, lease certain substations related to distribution assets

* Infrareit inc - upon closing, Sharyland will exit retail distribution business

* Infrareit inc - continues to target debt as a percentage of total capitalization at or below 60 percent and AFFO-to-debt of at least 12 percent​

* Infrareit inc - post- transaction, co estimates transmission footprint capital expenditures $130 million to $160 million for 2017​

* Infrareit inc - post-‍transaction, co estimates transmission footprint capex $45 million to $95 million for 2018; and $10 million to $60 million for 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.