3 months ago
BRIEF-Infrareit reaffirms capex guidance for period 2017 through 2019
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Infrareit reaffirms capex guidance for period 2017 through 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Infrareit Inc

* Infrareit reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Infrareit Inc - expect to maintain company's current quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share annualized

* Infrareit Inc- reaffirming guidance capital expenditure range of $275 million to $500 million for period of 2017 through 2019

* Infrareit Inc- lease revenue increased 18 percent to $39.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

