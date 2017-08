May 10 (Reuters) - ING BANK SLASKI:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 300.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 259.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 815.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 668.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 289.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 253.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO