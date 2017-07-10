July 10Ingenic Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 18.3 percent to 46.9 percent, or to be 3.6 million yuan to 4.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 3.1 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased sales of intelligent video business

