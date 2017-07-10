BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC posts June sales down 3.2 pct y/y
* Says June sales down 3.2 percent y/y at T$13.1 billion ($429.16 million)
July 10Ingenic Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 18.3 percent to 46.9 percent, or to be 3.6 million yuan to 4.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 3.1 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased sales of intelligent video business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1bk63a
