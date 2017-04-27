April 27 Ingenico Group SA:

* Expands its footprint in Ukraine with SST acquisition

* Acquisition of the payment activities of its Ukrainian partner BKC (BANCOMZVJAZOK JSC)

BKC, through its "SST" (Systems of Secure Transactions) business unit, has been a partner and distributor of co in Ukraine since 1997