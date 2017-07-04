BRIEF-Digital China Holdings says DCITS received approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission
* DCITS received approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission for application of issuance of corporate bonds
July 4 Ingenico Group SA:
* PROVIDES OMNICHANNEL PAYMENT FOR GALERIES LAFAYETTE'S LEATHER GOODS DIGITAL SHOWROOMS Source text: bit.ly/2tJ0Wjt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has bought back 226.5 million yuan ($33.35 million)worth of A-shares between Sept 20, 2016 and June 30, 2017