BRIEF-Ingenico reaffirms 2017 full year objectives

July 26 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group SA :

* REAFFIRMS 2017 FULL YEAR OBJECTIVES AND LOOK FORWARD TO FUTURE WITH CONFIDENCE

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS EUR 130 MILLION VERSUS EUR 122 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE TOTALED EUR 1,222 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN 8% INCREASE ON A REPORTED BASIS

* H1 EBITDA EUR 244 MILLION VERSUS EUR 244 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DURING FIRST HALF OF 2017, INGENICO GROUP'S OPERATIONS GENERATED A FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 69 MILLION, 8% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* GROUP CONFIRMS ITS 2017 OBJECTIVES: A REVENUE GROWTH AROUND 7% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; A SLIGHT INCREASE OF EBITDA MARGIN COMPARED TO 2016 (20.6%)