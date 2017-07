BRIEF-Ingenico says Bambora acquisition reinforces co's presence in Canada

July 20 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA:

* ACQUISITION OF BAMBORA IN LINE WITH CO'S STRATEGY - CONF CALL

* MOST OF BAMBORA BUSINESS WILL BE PART OF THE RETAIL UNIT - CONF CALL

* Expect Synergies to Be Realized in Next 3 Yrs- Conf Call

* REINFORCES GROUP'S PRESENCE ESPECIALLY IN NORTH AMERICA- CONF CALL

* BAMBORA SERVING HALF OF THE MARKET ON APAC/AUSTRALIA - CONF CALL

* ACQUISITION MAKES INGENICO LEADER IN NORDIC MARKET- CONF CALL

* Acquisition Opens Online Market in Canada - Conf Call

* ON NORTH AMERICA: BAMBORA OFFER IN CANADA IS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE A CROSS BORDER SOLUTION

* ACQUISITION REINFORCES CO'S PRESENCE IN CANADA AND GENERALLY NORTH AMERICA- CONF CALL

* ON FINANCIAL RESULTS: COME BACK TO POSITIVE RESULST IN NORTH AMERICA AFTER 3 QUARTERS OF NEGATIVE REVENUE - CONF CALL

* ON FINANCIAL RESULTS: ECONOMIC CONDITION IN BRAZIL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE LATING AMERICA SEGMENT - CONF CALL

* ON NORDIC MARKET: SMALL PIECE OF THE ONLINE MARKET OF CO- CONF CALL

* ON PLATFORM STRATEGY: ACQUISITION WILL HELP COMPANY COME TO PARITY WITH COMPETITORS - CONF CALL

* ON SYNERGIES: EXPECT CO TO BENEFIT FROM ACQUISITION IN MERCHANT ACQUIRING, CROSS BORDER FINANCES AND IMPROVEMENT IN GEOGRAPHICAL PERFORMANCES- CONF CALL

* ON COMPONANT SHORTAGE: DID NOT HAVE IMPACT ON CAPACITY TO DELIVER - CONF CALL

* COULD HAVE M&A IN THE FUTURE REGARDING PAYMENTS THROUGH ANDROID - CONF CALL

* ON GROSS MARGIN: EVOLUTION OF GROSS MARGIN IS LINKED TO GEOGRAPHICAL POSITION- CONF CALL

* ON GROSS MARGIN: EVOLUTION DEPENDS ON THE EVOLUTION OF THE COUNTRY - CONF CALL

* ON PRICE OF ACQUISITION: BAMBORA WAS AN ASSET QUITE SOUGHT AFTER - CONF CALL

* ON GROSS MARGIN: RECOVERY EXPECTED IN 2018 - CONF CALL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)