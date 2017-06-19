UPDATE 1-UK watchdog to tighten rules on advice for pension switching
* FCA says sticking with defined benefit scheme is best (Adds more detail, industry data)
June 19 Ingenious Ene-Carbon New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it, company executives reprimanded and fined by China's securities regulator for failing to disclose financial data, major events
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sJe4Vz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FCA says sticking with defined benefit scheme is best (Adds more detail, industry data)
MADRID, June 21 Talks between Spanish real estate company Reyal Urbis and its lenders have broken down, leaving the company just one step away from full liquidation, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Wednesday.