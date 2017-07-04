BRIEF-Champion REIT explores disposal of property valued at HK$8.48 bln
* Langham Place office tower property was valued at HK$8.48 billion by Knight Frank Petty, independent principal valuer of co
July 4 Ingenious Ene-carbon New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it is notified by shenzhen stock exchange to suspend its listing from July 6 due to three straight years of losses
BRUSSELS, July 4 EU state aid regulators approved on Tuesday Monte dei Paschi di Siena's precautionary recapitalisation after the troubled Italian bank agreed to a drastic overhaul including a salary cap on senior managers and the transfer of bad loans to a special vehicle.