UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :
* Unit has entered into an offer to purchase with Netcare Property to acquire Erven 9644, 2142 and remaining extent of ERF 2143
* Total consideration for acquisition is 300 million rand
* Acquisition will become effective on transfer of property, which is expected to be on or about Aug. 1 2017
* Ingenuity anticipates that other existing components of property will generate income in near future
* Purchase consideration will be settled by ingenuity via bank guarantee for full purchase price, within 20 business days of a formal sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.