June 28 Ingevity Corp

* Ingevity corp - will build a new activated carbon extrusion plant in changshu, china

* Ingevity corp - new facility will be located in changshu city within jiangsu province

* Ingevity corp - new facility is expected to be operational by fall of 2018 and will employ about 80 people

* Ingevity corp - plant represents an investment of approximately $20 million, majority of which will be incurred in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: