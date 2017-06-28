BRIEF-McKesson reaffirms fiscal 2018 guidance
* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.14, revenue view $205.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Ingevity Corp
* Ingevity corp - will build a new activated carbon extrusion plant in changshu, china
* Ingevity corp - new facility will be located in changshu city within jiangsu province
* Ingevity corp - new facility is expected to be operational by fall of 2018 and will employ about 80 people
* Ingevity corp - plant represents an investment of approximately $20 million, majority of which will be incurred in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.14, revenue view $205.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)