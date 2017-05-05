BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Ingles Markets Inc:
* Ingles Markets, incorporated reports sales and net income for second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2017
* Q2 sales rose 2.4 percent to $946.2 million
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share class a $0.45
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share class b $0.42
* "milder winter weather in current year also adversely impacted fiscal 2017 sales and earnings compared with fiscal 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results