May 3 Ingredion Inc:

* Reg-Ingredion incorporated reports solid first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.88; q1 reported earnings per share $1.68

* 2017 adjusted eps is expected to be $7.50-$7.80

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net sales $1.45 billion, up 7%

* Q1 revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ingredion says higher core & specialty volumes, good operating efficiency, impact of acquisitions, more than offset headwinds in south america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: