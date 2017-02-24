BRIEF-Isra Vision Q1 revenue up 10 pct at 28.5 million euros
* Q1 revenues at 28.5 million euros ($30.21 million), plus 10 pct (Q1 15/16: 26.0 million euros)
Feb 24 Init AG:
* New CFO: Bernhard Smolka hands over to Herbert Baesch
* Bernhard Smolka will hand over reigns to his successor, Herbert Baesch, after company's annual general meeting on 24 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy revenue 153.3 million euros ($162.5 million) versus 148.5 million euros year ago
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 60 won/share for FY 2016