BRIEF-Init sees FY17 incoming orders of EUR 120-130 mln

March 29 (Reuters) - Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE :

* Incoming orders of 120 million euros to 130 million euros targeted for 2017

* EBIT margin set to rise again sharply from 2018 after a decline in 2017

* Propose to annual general meeting, to be held on 24 May 2017, an increase of dividend for financial year 2016 by 10 pct to 0.22 euros/share

* In 2017, managing board is therefore expecting revenues to increase to around 120 million euros ($128.94 million)(2016: 108.6 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/2oaBMYf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)