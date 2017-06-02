BRIEF-Innate Pharma acquires anti-c5ar from Novo Nordisk A/S

June 2 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma Sa:
* Innate Pharma acquires anti-c5ar, a first-in-class clinical-stage antibody, from Novo Nordisk A/S
* Innate Pharma SA - terms of transaction provide for a total upfront payment of EUR 40 million
* Innate Pharma SA- innate pharma intends to start clinical trials with anti-c5ar (iph5401) in oncology in 2018
* Innate Pharma SA- acquisition is part of a transaction in which Novo Nordisk A/S will increase its equity stake in Innate Pharma
* Innate Pharma SA - total upfront payment of eur 40 million, consists of eur 37.2m to be paid in new innate pharma shares and eur 2.8 million in cash
* Innate Pharma - after issuance of new shares, stake of Novo Nordisk A/S in innate pharma will increase from 10.3% to between 14.6 pct to 15.8 pct
* Innate Pharma SA - novo Nordisk A/S will also be eligible for double digit royalties on net sales
* Innate Pharma - novo Nordisk A/S will be eligible for eur 370 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments