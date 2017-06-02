BRIEF-Innate Pharma acquires anti-C5aR from Novo Nordisk

June 2 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma Sa

* Innate Pharma acquires anti-C5aR, a first-in-class clinical-stage antibody, from Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says Innate Pharma intends to start clinical trials with anti-C5aR (iph5401) in oncology in 2018

* Says acquisition is part of a transaction in which Novo Nordisk A/S will increase its equity stake in Innate Pharma

* Innate Pharma - terms provide for a total upfront payment of EUR 40M, of which EUR 37.2M will be paid in new Innate Pharma shares and EUR 2.8M in cash

* Says Novo Nordisk A/S will be eligible for EUR 370M in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments

* Says Novo Nordisk A/S will also be eligible for double digit royalties on net sales.