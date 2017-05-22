May 22 INNATE PHARMA SA:

* COMPLETED THE DOSE ESCALATION PART OF ITS ONGOING PHASE I TRIAL EVALUATING IPH4102 IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY CUTANEOUS T CELL LYMPHOMAS

* NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITY WAS REPORTED AND THE MAXIMUM TOLERATED DOSE (MTD) WAS NOT REACHED

* THE COHORT EXPANSION PART OF THE TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH TRANSFORMED MYCOSIS FUNGOIDES AND SÉZARY SYNDROME WILL START IN THE UPCOMING WEEKS