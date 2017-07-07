BRIEF-Panmure Gordon & Co enters into settlement agreement with Patric Johnson
* Says co has entered into a settlement agreement with ceo, Patric Johnson for terms of his departure from co
July 7 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co Ltd
* Says 458.8 million shares held by controlling shareholder pledged to Huatai Securities on July 5 for one year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uRlXoM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says co has entered into a settlement agreement with ceo, Patric Johnson for terms of his departure from co
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.