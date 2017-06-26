BRIEF-Itochu plans to cut holdings in Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff
* Says major shareholder Itochu (China) Holdings Co Ltd plans to unload up to 3.0 percent stake in the company within six months since July 18
June 26 Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology & Development Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on June 27
* Lowe's completes acquisition of Maintenance Supply Headquarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: