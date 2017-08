April 6 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:

* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 81.4 mw upper Lillooet river hydroelectric facility

* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc says innergex owns a 66.7 pct interest in hydro facility and Ledcor Power Group Ltd. owns remaining 33.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: