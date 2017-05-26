FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility
May 26, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:

* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility

* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - ‍Boulder Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 92,500 mwh​

* Innergex Renewable - ‍in its first full year of operation, Boulder Creek is expected to generate revenues and adjusted ebitda of about $9.0 million and $7.5 million, respectively​

* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - ‍innergex owns a 66.7pct interest in hydro facility and Ledcor Power Group Ltd owns remaining 33.3pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

