BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility

May 26 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:
* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility
* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - Boulder Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 92,500 mwh
* Innergex Renewable - in its first full year of operation, Boulder Creek is expected to generate revenues and adjusted ebitda of about $9.0 million and $7.5 million, respectively
* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - innergex owns a 66.7pct interest in hydro facility and Ledcor Power Group Ltd owns remaining 33.3pct